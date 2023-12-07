Circular issued to seal unauthorized health centres run by 'fake doctors' in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health department has asked district health officers to inspect and seal unauthorized medical facilities and those run by 'fake doctors' after police busted a sex determination and female foeticide racket in Karnataka.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the scandal uncovered in Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru districts.

The Karnataka Government has now transferred investigation into such illegal activities to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police.

Following the reports, State Health Commissioner Randeep D issued a circular directing district health officials to inspect all medical facilities including clinics, diagnostic laboratories and seal them if they are found to be 'unauthorized' and run by 'fake doctors'.