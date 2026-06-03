Citing tight security arrangements, invitees and former MLC denied entry at Karnataka CM's swearing-in ceremony

<p>Bengaluru: Several invitees, including a former MLC and pass holders, were denied entry by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru </a>City Police during the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday such was the tight security and scrunity. Police personnel sited overcrowding caused by the presence of VVIPs, VIPs and supporters of political leaders at the venue as the reason for regulating the entry.</p><p>Aged persons and women carrying valid entry passes were also stopped near Capitol Hotel and along Lok Bhavan Road. Some of them attempted to contact senior officials for assistance just to gain entry, but police personnel asked them to leave the area as entry was not being permitted.</p>.Sun rises on DKS era in Karnataka: Shivakumar takes oath as Chief Minister.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, a former MLC expressed disappointment over the handling of the arrangements. He said senior police officers should have been present at key entry points to monitor the situation. "Constables who are not familiar with former legislators tend to send them back without verifying details. It becomes an embarrassing situation. I managed to enter Lok Bhavan after some time, but many invitees may have been turned away despite holding valid passes," he said.</p><p>Some of former ministers and prominent businessmen were also seen leaving Lok Bhavan shortly after the Chief Minister took the oath, fearing heavy traffic congestion around the venue.</p><p>Meanwhile, brief drama unfolded near the venue when a group of supporters of Hungund MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar raised slogans demanding a ministerial berth for their leader. Police intervened and dispersed the supporters from the area to prevent any untoward incidents.</p>