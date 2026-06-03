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Homeindiakarnataka

Citing tight security arrangements, invitees and former MLC denied entry at Karnataka CM's swearing-in ceremony

Some of former ministers and prominent businessmen were also seen leaving Lok Bhavan shortly after the Chief Minister took the oath, fearing heavy traffic congestion around the venue.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:20 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarCM swearing-in

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