Citizens block Belagavi-Panaji National Highway, demand filling of potholes

Residents from Kankumbi and surrounding villages in Khanapur taluk along the Belagavi-Panaji National Highway via Chorla blocked traffic movement on the busy road at Kankumbi demanding immediate filling of potholes and repair of the road stretch pending since two years, on Monday.
Protestors stated that the road was in dilapidated condition and accidents have become a norm. Multi-axle vehicles were finding it difficult to cross the stretch, while two-wheelers were getting stuck in the huge potholes.
Demands to fill the potholes and make the road motorable have not been met, hence as per caution given two weeks ago, they blocked the traffic movement.
Funds have been sanctioned for filling of potholes and Rs 263 crore for the widening and development of the National Highway. Its vital link between Karnataka and Goa that also cuts travel time by more than an hour, but its maintenance has been neglected, they alleged.
Residents and Gram Panchayat members from Kanakumbi, Parwad, Jamboti and others in the surroundings were participating in the road blockade protest, they stated.
Protest resulted in vehicles being stranded for long distances on both sides of the road. Efforts by the police to pacify the protestors and clear the road did not yield results as they stayed stubborn demanding Deputy Commissioner arrive at the spot and tell them about action taken regarding the warning given a fortnight ago.