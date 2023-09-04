Citizens block Belagavi-Panaji National Highway, demand filling of potholes

Residents from Kankumbi and surrounding villages in Khanapur taluk along the Belagavi-Panaji National Highway via Chorla blocked traffic movement on the busy road at Kankumbi demanding immediate filling of potholes and repair of the road stretch pending since two years, on Monday.

Protestors stated that the road was in dilapidated condition and accidents have become a norm. Multi-axle vehicles were finding it difficult to cross the stretch, while two-wheelers were getting stuck in the huge potholes.

Demands to fill the potholes and make the road motorable have not been met, hence as per caution given two weeks ago, they blocked the traffic movement.