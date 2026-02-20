<p>Mysuru: Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has passed an order prohibiting the usage of helium gas cylinder to fill balloons in City Police Commissionerate limits, in view of protection of public peace and safety. </p>.<p>Following the recent helium cylinder blast incident, where helium gas was used to fill balloons by a vendor near Jayamarthanda gate of Mysuru Palace, that resulted in three deaths and injuries to a few people, Seema Latkar has passed this order exercising her power under Section 153 of BNS 2023. They will initiate stringent action for violation of the order. </p>