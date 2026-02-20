Menu
Mysuru top cop bans usage of helium gas to fill balloons

Seema Latkar has passed this order exercising her power under Section 153 of BNS 2023, and will initiate stringent action for violation of the order.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 22:54 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 22:54 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruBalloonsHelium

