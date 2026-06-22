Claimant needn’t prove employment beyond a doubt in cases under Motor Vehicles Act: Karnataka High Court

<p>Bengaluru: The high court has held that in cases under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the claimant is not required to prove beyond reasonable doubt as to the employment.</p>.<p>A division bench comprising Justices Jayant Banerji and Tara Vitasta Ganju observed this in an accident case involving a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC bus</a>.</p>.<p>The accident occurred in 2016 at Jakribettu near Bantwal Kasba village in Dakshina Kannada district.</p>.<p>The KSRTC bus, heading to B C Road from Belthangady side, swerved to the wrong side of the road while trying to overtake a vehicle and knocked down K J Sushanth Rai, 31, who was riding towards Belthangady. Sushanth succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.</p>.Karnataka: Sivakumar takes charge as managing director of KSRTC.<p>On March 3, 2020, accident tribunal in Mangaluru awarded Rs 22.4 lakh compensation along with 6% interest.</p>.<p>Challenging this, KSRTC contended that although a salary certificate with Rs 11,000 monthly salary along with incentive (Rs 4,000) and a daily allowance of Rs 100 was produced, the employer Rajatha Distributors did not prove that they were in business.</p>.<p>On the other hand, the court was informed that Gangadhara Shetty, partner of Rajatha Distributors, was produced as a witness, to certify employment and salary of Sushanth.</p>.<p>It was submitted that additional amounts ought to be awarded as one of the claimants lost her husband three days before the delivery of their child.</p>.<p>The bench said the salary certificate is on the letterhead of Rajatha Distributors and bears signature of its partner Gangadhara Shetty.</p>.<p>The bench noted both the testimony of the employer as well as salary certificate evidence that the deceased was employed for five years and was earning Rs 11,000 per month. In addition, nothing was elucidated from the cross-examination to show otherwise, the bench said.</p>.Kerala private buses seek compensation for revenue drop caused by free ride for women in KSRTC.<p>The bench cited the Rajwati case wherein the Apex Court held that even if a salary certificate or salary slip is not proved in evidence, the court is not justified in not awarding compensation on that basis.</p>.<p>“In present case, the claimants produced a salary certificate of the deceased in support of proof of earning. The certificate is on letterhead and is duly signed by one Gangadhara Shetty – partner of Rajatha Distributors. The said Gangadhara Shetty has also been produced as witness and has deposed in relation to salary being earned by the deceased. In these circumstances, this court finds no reason to interdict findings of the tribunal,” the bench said.</p>