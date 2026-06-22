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Homeindiakarnataka

Claimant needn’t prove employment beyond a doubt in cases under Motor Vehicles Act: Karnataka High Court

A division bench comprising Justices Jayant Banerji and Tara Vitasta Ganju observed this in an accident case involving a KSRTC bus.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:35 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 00:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTCKarnataka High CourtMotor Vehicles Act

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