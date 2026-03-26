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Class 1 admission: Karnataka govt announces 60-day relaxation in age limit

Bangarappa added that the relaxation would apply not only to Class 1 admissions but also extend to LKG and UKG levels.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 11:37 IST
Karnataka NewsMadhu Bangarappaadmissions

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