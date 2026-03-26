<p>Bengaluru: School Education & Literacy Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhu-bangarappa">Madhu Bangarappa</a> on Thursday announced a 60-day relaxation in the age eligibility norm for Class 1 admissions for the 2026–27 academic year, offering relief to parents whose children fall short of the prescribed cut-off.</p><p>Making a statement in the Assembly, the minister said that while the existing rule mandates that a child must be six years old as of June 1, 2026, the government has decided to allow a temporary relaxation of up to 60 days to address practical difficulties faced by parents.</p>.Educators flag gaps in Karnataka govt’s digital use policy for students.<p>Bangarappa added that the relaxation would apply not only to Class 1 admissions but also extend to LKG and UKG levels. The minister indicated that the government is in the process of bringing in a regulatory framework—either through a dedicated Act or rules—to streamline admissions in pre-primary classes such as LKG and UKG.</p>.Karnataka Assembly debates if students should clean schools themselves.<p>The move comes amid concerns that the online admission system has been automatically blocking entries for children below six years, even in cases where they had already completed UKG. The minister acknowledged that despite earlier circulars issued by the department, many parents had admitted their children to LKG and UKG at a younger age, leading to complications at the stage of Class 1 admission.</p><p>Responding to demands from parents for a 90-day relaxation—up to August 31—he maintained that the government has, for now, decided on a 60-day relaxation.</p>