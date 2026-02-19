<p>Bengaluru: Parents, whose children are below 6 years but seek admission into grade 1 for the academic year 2026-27, are mounting pressure on the Department of School Education and Literacy to relax the age limit.</p>.<p>A group of parents from Bengaluru has approached Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and also the commissioner for the Department of School Education to consider their request. However, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa is firm on not relaxing the age limit.</p>.<p>“If we keep considering such requests every year, it will never end. While giving relaxation last year, we clearly stated that it was only for the 2025-26 academic year. From the 2026-27 academic year, to get admission to class 1, the child must be 6 years old by June 1. No question of reconsidering it,” Madhu stated.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, a parent said that his daughter would be 12 days short of completing 6 years on June 1. “Just because she is 12 days young, she has to lose one year”.</p>.<p>“Many children were promoted from LKG to UKG during the 2025-26 academic year and are seeking admission to class 1. The department must consider the future of such children and give justice,” said a parent.</p>.<p>Another parent said, “Earlier, the admission age was between 5 years 10 months and 6 year and it was ideal. Now, even if kids fall short by 5-6 days, there is no provision to get admission. Children born during November and December are facing this (problem).”</p>.Dakshina Kannada's DC, SP to visit schools to instil confidence among SSLC students.<p>It can be recalled that in July 2022, the state government had issued an order mandating that children to be 6 years old by June 1 to get admission for class 1. However, following the protests from parents of lakhs of children, who were already in the system and admitted to LKG and UKG, the government deferred the order and said the same will be implemented from 2025-26.</p>.<p>As per the decision, the rule of 6 years for class 1 admission was supposed to be implemented from 2025-26, but again, the parents brought pressure on the government and managed to get relaxation for that particular year.</p>.<p>Considering the large number of students affected and keeping such students’ interest in mind, Madhu, in consultation with the State Education Policy Commission, had given relaxation.</p>.<p>While announcing the same, the minister had clearly stated, ‘’The exemption will be only for the 2025-26 academic year and from 2026-27, no excuses will be given and 6 years by June 1 will be mandatory for admissions to class 1.”</p>.<p>Even the Government Order issued clearly stated this. Interestingly, in the same order, the department reiterated the minimum age fixed for admissions to LKG and UKG.</p>