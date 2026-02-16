<p>Chitradurga: A student of DVS School at Bharamsagar in Chitradurga taluk ended his life by jumping from the 3rd floor of the school building on Monday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Krotresh (16), a class 10 student. </p><p>The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The reason for the boy's extreme step is yet to be ascertained. </p>.51 girls fall sick at residential school in Karnataka's Chitradurga .<p>The police said the boy died on the spot.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Bharamsagar police station.</p><p><em>(Need help? If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide, please reach out to the 14416 TeleMANAS helpline for support.)</em></p>