Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Class 10 student ends life on school campus in Bharamsagar

The incident was captured on CCTV camera
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 09:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicideChitradurga

Follow us on :

Follow Us