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Class 10 student from Kerala goes missing in Karnataka's Chandradrona hill range

The student was part of a group of about 40 family members who had travelled from Palakkad.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 05:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaMissinghill range

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