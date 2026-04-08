<p>Chikkamagaluru: A Class 10 student from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, who had come on a tour to the popular hill destinations of Mullayyanagiri and Bababudangiri, was reported missing. Family members, forest staff and police launched an extensive search operation.</p><p>The student was part of a group of about 40 family members who had travelled from Palakkad. The group had gone to visit the Manikyadhara Falls, located in the Chandradrona hill range.</p>.Kerala woman on group trek goes missing in Madikeri, search operation underway.<p>Family members noticed that the girl was missing at around 5:30 pm. They searched for her until around 8 pm before informing the police. Police personnel and forest department staff continued the search operation throughout the night.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama said that thermal drones were used to continue the search operation until 4:30 am. He added that disaster management teams joined the operation in the morning and further search efforts are underway.</p>