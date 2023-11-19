JOIN US
Karnataka student, who fell into vessel with boiling sambar, dies

The elected representatives and officials had visited the village to conduct an inspection after the incident.
Last Updated 19 November 2023, 09:07 IST

Kalaburagi: A girl studying in class 2, who had suffered severe burns after falling into a vessel filled with boiling sambar in Chinamageri village in Afzalpur taluk, died on Sunday.

The sambar was being prepared under midday meal scheme at government primary school on Thursday.

Mahanthamma (8), who was admitted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, had suffered more than 40 per cent burns. Later, she was taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru when she did not respond to the treatment.

DDPI Sakreppagouda Biradar had suspended headmistress in-charge Lalabi Nadaf and assistant teacher Raju Chauhan for negligence.

The head cook, Kasturibai Talakeri, was also suspended by Taluk Panchayat executive officer for unauthorised absence from the school.

(Published 19 November 2023, 09:07 IST)
