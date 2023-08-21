Classes are a listless ordeal for this lone student at a govt Urdu school in Karnataka

Classes are a listless ordeal for this lone student at govt Urdu school
This school has six classrooms and two teachers, including the head mistress. But the whole apparatus functions for just one girl: Gulzar Banu, who studies in class 5.
With just one student on the rolls, the classrooms at the government Urdu primary school at Aralihalli (ward number 22) in the town remain locked and the teachers take classes for her in the head mistress’ chamber. There have been instances of lone candidates at board exam centres or polling booths being set up for just one voter in remote areas. But schools functioning for just one pupil are hard to come by.
The numbers were slightly better in the last academic year at Gulzar Banu’s school, with seven students and three teachers. One of the teachers died in January, bringing down the number to two.
The only time that the classrooms are put to use is during the elections, as polling booths.
No extra-curricular activities
The lone girl is clearly missing out on classroom chatter with other children and extra-curricular activities.
The atmosphere was, however, not listless in the years gone by. Started in 1987 with classes 1 to 8, the institution had 150 students, initially. The numbers started dwindling as parents prefer enrolling their wards in Kannada and English medium schools, keeping future prospects in mind. With just one student, it is possible that the school will be closed or merged with one nearby.
Lacks high school section
The kids cannot continue for class 9, as there is no high school section here. That’s another disincentive for residents to not admit their children to this school.
The Aralihalli area, where the school is situated, is actually a rehabilitation settlement for people displaced due to the construction of the Tungabhadra dam.