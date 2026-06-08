Classes hit as school ground turns slushy pool in Karnataka's Vijayapura

<p>Nalathwada (Vijayapura): Students of Chavanbhavi Government Model Higher Primary School are unable to go to their school as their school premises has been turned into a slushy pool, after the rain lashed the down recently. </p>.<p>Even a light shower would turn the school ground as one slushy ground. Several pleas have been made to the authorities concerned to address the issue, but in vain. </p>.<p>With over 450 students, the Chavanbhavi school is the biggest school in the taluk. Everytime it rains, the students have no space for sports or assembly. Besides, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/monsoon-covers-entire-karnataka-as-imd-issues-red-alert-for-coastal-districts-4030824">rain </a>prevents students from one class to another classroom. </p>.Tragedy averted as concrete layer of roof in Karnataka govt school collapsed on holiday.<p>Upset over this, students’ parents have also complained to even people’s representatives but no help came their way. As the academic year has just begun, they have urged the authorities concerned to ensure that water from the ground is cleared. </p>.<p>“If water continues to get stagnated, every time it rains, it would cause great inconvenience for students.</p>.<p>Besides, it is conducive for mosquito breeding threatening the outbreak of epidemic. Students have to bear the foul stench that emanates from the water. It’s time the authorities addressed the issue,” the parents said. </p>