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Homeindiakarnataka

Classes hit as school ground turns slushy pool in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Students have to bear the foul stench that emanates from the water. It’s time the authorities addressed the issue, the parents said.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 19:55 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 19:55 IST
monsoonKarnatakaRainfallSchoolsVijaypura

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