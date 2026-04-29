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Clear land regularisation applications of SC/STs in 1 year: Study

The government, in January 2022, provided a one-year deadline to the communities to apply for the regrant of the lands.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 22:20 IST
Karnataka NewslandSCST

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