<p>Bengaluru: Close to 24% of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes families who were granted Inam land have lost their land and only close to 54% of them have applied for a regrant, according to a survey conducted across 3 districts – Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, and Raichur. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The government, in January 2022, provided a one-year deadline to the communities to apply for the regrant of the lands.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the survey observed that many of the SC/ST land owners were unaware of the government notification. Hence, it should provide another opportunity for these families to apply for regrant under Karnataka Village Offices Abolition Act, 1961.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Similar recommendations were suggested for Karnataka Land Grants Rules, 1969 and Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. </p>.Internal reservation: Karnataka govt issues order.<p class="bodytext">Under Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, the study said there were several applications related to regularisation of unauthorised government land under forms 50, 53 and 57, pending for disposal.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Some of the applications filed in form 53 have been pending for decades. So, all pending applications for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation should be dealt with in a time-bound manner, preferably one year,” it said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It advocated for a taluk-wise audit of all lands granted to determine whether the share of lands granted to SCs and STs in each village and taluk has been maintained at 50% or not, as required by grant rules. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“If this is not the case (if land granted to SCs/STs is not 50%), then the proportion of lands granted to SCs and STs in future should be 75% as required by the grant rules,” the study said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the surveyed three districts, close to 35.6% of appeals filed under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978, took more than five years for settlement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners should be directed to dispose of applications and appeals under Section 5 and 5A of PTCL Act, respectively, within a period of one year, to the extent possible. This provision can be added to the Act as well as part of the comprehensive amendment mentioned above,” it said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The survey was conducted by Dr Siddharth Joshi, an independent researcher, and was presented at a state-level consultation organised by Alternative Law Forum, Bengaluru, Slum Janandolana Karnataka, Tumakuru, Samvidhana Samrakshana Vedike, Chikkamagaluru.</p>