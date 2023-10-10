The Tuesday Interview | ‘Clearing encroachments is priority of forest department’, says Eshwar Khandre

As the minister of Forest, Ecology, and Environment of Karnataka, Eshwar B Khandre has surprised many with his no-nonsense approach. His stern stance against red tape while backing officials doing their jobs has led to the eviction of encroachments in Bengaluru, Kolar, and Shivamogga districts. DH’s Chiranjeevi Kulkarni spoke to the minister about the challenges lying ahead. Excerpts:
You have taken proactive measures to check man-animal conflict, but a combination of factors like shrinking habitat, climate change, and invasive species amid a rise in the number of elephants, tigers, and leopards pose long-term challenges. Is there an initiative to explore solutions for them?
Shrinking habitat is a concern. Besides the threat to wildlife, there is suffering of people. About 50 people die or are injured in conflict with animals every year. This needs to stop. I have told officials to set up a high-level experts committee to look into the matter. The committee will study invasive species, fodder availability, endemic species, prey bases, buffer zone protection and other issues. We will complete the pending project of building a railway barricade of over 640 km, which is stuck at 312 km now, in the next two years. To check encroachment and fragmentation, we are now setting up a joint task force.
The joint task force seems promising, but such initiatives taken in the past have not changed ground realities. For instance, the reports by the A T Ramaswamy Committee and the K B Koliwad Committee have been gathering dust. How will the joint task force be different?
In my opinion, such reports should be implemented. We have nearly 2 lakh acres of forest under encroachment. The joint task force will have a practical approach. First, we have to bring coordination between the forest and revenue departments. There are cases where the two departments are at loggerheads over ownership of land. The solution is to conduct a joint survey, and we are working on this. I have already spoken to the revenue minister, who has been cooperative. The first task is to evict the big encroachers with high-level connections and commercial motivations. But the poor have to be seen from a humanitarian perspective. Also, our department has not done justice to people cultivating land prior to April 1978. About 7,000 to 10,000 such families are still waiting for title deeds. Denying people their rightful ownership will not help conservation.
Lack of coordination between the Forest and Revenue Departments has been a major hurdle in the eviction of encroachment and the protection of forests...
The joint task force is an initiative that will help resolve such issues. The coordination is necessary to ensure a humanitarian approach. Forest department has also committed errors. For instance, in my constituency (Bhalki), an old village with 500 households has been classified as deemed forest. That’s not right.
About 4 lakh acres notified as intended reserve forests are waiting for final notification under Section 17 of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963. The delay has led to encroachment..
The root of the problem is in the lack of a joint survey. Even the final list of deemed forest areas submitted to the SC has villages and private lands. We need to ensure that such errors are not made in Section 17 forests. With regards to the encroachment, officials are not taking action to prevent it. They are reacting late, after the forest land is gone. We need to be proactive and spread awareness among the public.
The CM recently said the government will increase the forest cover from 21 per cent to 33 per cent of the total geographical area of Karnataka. What are the challenges to achieving this goal?
My priority is to notify all the pending forest areas. Since I took over, the government has notified about 5000 acres. We are also exploring new ideas. For instance, over 100 farmers from Hassan have approached me offering to sell their lands near the forest. The elephant conflict has made farming difficult. We will assess whether such a move is mutually beneficial. More importantly, we have to bring people closer to nature. Once we create awareness about the value of forests, they will join conservation initiatives.
Shortage of personnel has become a major hindrance to the protection and conservation of forests and wildlife. Are there plans to fill the vacancies?
I have given directions to fill all the vacant positions in the Kalyana Karnataka region. We have a vacancy of about 5000 personnel in critical areas, especially tiger reserves. We also have shortages of watchers, guards, deputy range forest officers and range forest officers. At present, we are running the system through outsourced labour. However, it is better to have regular personnel. We need people for rapid response teams in elephant conflicts, anti-poaching camps and in sensitive areas. You will see significant improvements in two years.
You are also the chairman of the biodiversity board. How do you propose to enhance measures like access benefit sharing and protection of endemic species?
I have held a meeting with officials to understand both issues. Regarding ABS, I have asked for a detailed report on the reasons for non-enforcement, which are aimed at ensuring that people who conserve biodiversity are incentivised. We can’t let it go. Steps will be taken to implement it.