The Tuesday Interview | ‘Clearing encroachments is priority of forest department’, says Eshwar Khandre

In my opinion, such reports should be implemented. We have nearly 2 lakh acres of forest under encroachment. The joint task force will have a practical approach. First, we have to bring coordination between the forest and revenue departments. There are cases where the two departments are at loggerheads over ownership of land. The solution is to conduct a joint survey, and we are working on this. I have already spoken to the revenue minister, who has been cooperative. The first task is to evict the big encroachers with high-level connections and commercial motivations. But the poor have to be seen from a humanitarian perspective. Also, our department has not done justice to people cultivating land prior to April 1978. About 7,000 to 10,000 such families are still waiting for title deeds. Denying people their rightful ownership will not help conservation.