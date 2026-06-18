Climate change mitigation urgent need, says Karnataka's Davanagere ZP CEO

<p>Davangere: Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gitte Madhav Vitthalrao said preventing climate change and reducing its adverse impacts has become an urgent necessity, calling for co-ordinated efforts from all government departments to effectively implement climate action initiatives.</p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating a district-level workshop on climate change organised at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here on Wednesday. Referring to the state government's initiatives, he said Karnataka has formulated a Climate Change Action Plan to address emerging environmental challenges. Effective implementation of the plan, he noted, requires active co-operation and co-ordination among all departments.</p>.<p>"We need to face the challenges posed by climate change together. Proper co-ordination among departments is crucial for the successful implementation of climate action programmes," he said.</p>.<p>Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer Malla Nayak said the Karnataka State Action Plan on Climate Change (KSAPCC) was prepared by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), an autonomous organisation functioning under the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment. The action plan was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2024.</p>.<p>He said various departments have identified key performance indicators (KPIs) and targets for the period 2025–2030 under the action plan. Capacity building of district-level officers and partner organisations has also been prioritised to ensure effective implementation. He urged officials to utilise the workshop to better understand their roles and responsibilities under the climate action framework.</p>.<p>During the workshop, EMPRI research scientist Pavitra P Nayak delivered a lecture on the 'Karnataka State Climate Change Action Plan'. Bengaluru based Advanced Centre for Integrated Water Resources Management (ACIWRM) research scientist Teju Kumar spoke on climate action measures related to the water resources sector.</p>.<p>Zilla Panchayat staff member Anand delivered a presentation on the 'Natural Resources Data Management System', while Vidyadhar from the deputy commissioner's office spoke on 'Disaster management and preparedness'.</p>.<p>Joint Director of Agriculture Ziyaullah, Project Director Veeresh, Deputy Director of Fisheries Ruchita, Raghavendra of the Annapurna Institute and district-level officers from various departments participated in the workshop.</p>.<p>Quote - Gitte Madhav Vitthalrao \nZilla Panchayat CEO \n"We need to face the challenges posed by climate change together. Proper co-ordination among departments is crucial for the successful implementation of climate action programmes.\n</p>