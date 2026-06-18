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Homeindiakarnataka

Climate change mitigation urgent need, says Karnataka's Davanagere ZP CEO

ZP CEO said Karnataka has formulated a Climate Change Action Plan to address emerging environmental challenges.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 01:53 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 01:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDavanagere

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