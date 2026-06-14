'Climate change, water scarcity a major challenge for future generations': Judge Vibhu Bakhru

<p>Chikkaballapur: Rising environmental imbalance, depletion of natural resources, and increasing water scarcity will pose a major challenge for future generations, said Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Vibhu Bakhru.</p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the statewide ‘5 Crore Saplings Plantation Campaign’ held at Sathya Sai Gram on Saturday. The programme was jointly organised by the State and District Legal Services Authorities, Dhare Foundation, District Bar Association, Prashanti Bal Mandir Trust, and Vande Bharat Foundation.</p>.<p>He said the initiative is highly beneficial to society and expressed happiness in launching such a large-scale plantation drive. Environmental protection, he noted, is essential for the survival of society and communities.</p>.Worst rainfall in a decade? IMD announces arrival of El Nino, warns of strong conditions .<p>Emphasising the importance of air, water, and forest resources, he said these elements maintain ecological balance and are fundamental for life. He warned that rising global temperatures, irregular rainfall patterns, and declining groundwater levels are serious concerns that must be addressed collectively. Government action alone is not sufficient; active public participation is essential.</p>.<p>He added that climate change discussions should not remain limited to scientific platforms but must be addressed at all levels with comprehensive solutions.</p>.<p>Speaking via video message, spiritual leader Madhusudan Sai said that nature should be treated as part of the family and that mountains, trees, and water are essential for human existence.</p>.<p>He further stated that love is the most powerful principle, and where love prevails, fewer external rules are needed. Dharma forms the foundation of life, and justice guides its proper practice.</p>.<p>High Court Judge Hanchate Sanjeevkumar said that planting trees and promoting organic farming are crucial for a healthy lifestyle. He stressed that environmental protection goals can only be achieved when planted saplings are properly maintained.</p>.<p>He also warned that excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is reducing soil fertility and increasing diseases such as cancer. Organic farming, he said, improves soil health and ensures safe and nutritious food production.</p>.<p>He emphasised that environmental conservation is not only the responsibility of the government but also of every citizen. Everyone should plant and nurture at least one sapling and use natural resources responsibly.</p>.<p>Karnataka State Legal Services Authority Chairperson Anu Sivaraman said that environmental pollution and climate change affect marginalised and poor communities the most, and tree plantation helps create a sustainable living environment.</p>.<p>Prashanti Bal Mandir Trust Chairman B N Narasimhamurthy said that if every Indian plants and nurtures five trees, it could generate immense ecological and economic value, potentially worth Rs 50 lakh crore, and help address unemployment and climate-related issues.</p>.<p>Several senior officials and dignitaries, including High Court Registrar General M Chandrashekhar Reddy and District Principal and Sessions Judge T P Ramalingegowda, were present at the event.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Water safety\nHigh Court Judge Hanchate Sanjeevkumar urged the Chief Justice of the High Court to intervene regarding the drinking water crisis in the district. The judge stated that people in Chikkaballapur are facing serious drinking water problems and alleged that water supplied under the KC Valley Project is causing health concerns including cancer risks. He said the issue affects the fundamental right to life and called for legal intervention to protect the people of the district.</p>