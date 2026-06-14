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'Climate change, water scarcity a major challenge for future generations': Judge Vibhu Bakhru

He said the initiative is highly beneficial to society and expressed happiness in launching such a large-scale plantation drive.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 01:19 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 01:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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