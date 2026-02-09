Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Close shave for two pilots as mini aircraft crashes into field in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Civil aviation ministry said, “Redbird Flying Training Academy Limited’s Cessna 172 Aircraft, VT-EUC (MSN-17265717), made forced landing in a field near Bagalkot, 100 km east of Belagavi airport”.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 21:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 21:19 IST
Karnataka NewsVijayapura

Follow us on :

Follow Us