<p>Vijayapura: Two pilots - an instructor & a cadet - had a close shave when a mini aircraft nosedived into an open field at Mangalur in Babaleshwar taluk of the district on Sunday.</p>.<p>“Capt Kunal Malhotra, assistant flight instructor at Redbird Aviation, & trainee pilot Goutham Shankar P R ejected before aircraft crashed. They suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Vijayapura. The mishap occurred when the aircraft was flying to Belagavi from Kalaburagi. More details awaited,” Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told reporters.</p>.Pilot error: CM Siddaramaiah's chopper lands at wrong helipad.<p>Civil aviation ministry said, “Redbird Flying Training Academy Limited’s Cessna 172 Aircraft, VT-EUC (MSN-17265717), made forced landing in a field near Bagalkot, 100 km east of Belagavi airport”.</p>