<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>has said that he is closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East following the recent escalation of tensions, and added that the safety and well-being of Kannadigas abroad remains the government's top priority.</p><p>In a post on X on Monday, Siddaramaiah said that as per the information received so far, around 100 Kannadigas are stranded in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) and nine in Bahrain due to airspace disruptions and flight cancellations.</p><p>"Our teams are in constant touch to verify details and extend assistance," he said.</p>.<p><em><strong>Follow our LIVE coverage of West Asia conflict <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/middle-east-conflict-west-asia-conflict-closure-of-key-hubs-in-region-continues-to-disrupt-flight-services-here-is-the-latest-3916975">here</a>.</strong></em></p>.<p>Sharing the helpline numbers of Indian Embassies in the Gulf region on his post, the Chief Minister said that the 24x7 State Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres have been activated.</p>.<p>"We are in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Embassies and Consulates. Our Chief Secretary has written to the Government of India seeking urgent intervention for the safety, assistance and possible repatriation of Kannadigas," he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said that a separate communication has also been sent requesting coordination with airlines to provide necessary support, flexibility in ticket rescheduling, and to ensure adequate return flights at the earliest.</p>.<p><strong>Remain calm, follow advisories</strong></p><p>"To our brothers and sisters in the affected region, please remain calm and strictly follow the advisories issued by local authorities and Indian Embassies. Register with the concerned Embassy/Consulate through the helpline numbers shared in the press release. Our teams are compiling requests and extending all possible support," he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said the Karnataka government stands firmly with those stranded and would continue to take every step to ensure their safety and safe return.</p>.<p><strong>'All efforts on' </strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government was making efforts to bring back those stranded in the Gulf.</p><p>Everyone has been asking whether special flights or any other arrangements would be made to bring people back to Karnataka, he said.</p><p>"We have taken up this matter with the Central government and sought their intervention. The Central government has informed us that, as air traffic is currently not allowed there and has been suspended, no flights can operate at present. However, as soon as air traffic is cleared — once the current suspension is lifted and flights are permitted to operate — the Central government will make arrangements for return travel, either through special flights or through regular airline services," the Minister said, according to a <em>PTI</em> report.</p>