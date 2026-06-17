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Homeindiakarnataka

Closing 66 rowdy sheets is nonsense: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge

Among other things, KSCPA noted that there was no mention of compliance with the guidelines framed by the high court.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMinister Priyank Kharge

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