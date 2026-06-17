Closing 66 rowdy sheets is nonsense: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> on Tuesday said he has ordered a hold on the closure of 66 rowdy sheets in the state. </p><p>“This is complete nonsense. Of them, around eight or ten are notorious. [Some of them] are BJP workers. I have asked for the lapse to be fixed. I have spoken to the police commissioner and asked him to look into how the lapse occurred,” Kharge told reporters in New Delhi. </p><p>Responding to reporters in Bengaluru, city police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that they will examine legal options. “Around seven are from Bengaluru. We are verifying and checking legal angles. So far, such a problem hadn’t occurred. We will discuss with the competent authority. We will discuss with the DG&IGP and take necessary steps,” Singh said. </p><p>Singh said the police have effective mechanisms in place to curb rowdy activities. He declined to disclose details as they were confidential operational matters. “We know how to control rowdies. Rowdyism is in control [in the city],” he said. </p><p>The issue gained traction after the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority (KSPCA) on May 19 ordered that the rowdy sheet against Sunil Kumar alias Silent Sunil at the Amruthahalli police station be set aside. Sunil’s appeal was heard by N K Sudhindra Rao, chairperson; Mohan Kumar Danappa, member; and Devajyoti Ray, member secretary. Another rowdy, Rohith alias Onte Rohit, got relief on May 25. </p><p>“The representation dated 15-06-2025 submitted by Sunil @ Silent Sunil is allowed. The Rowdy-Sheet opened against the complainant on 26-11-2014 at Amruthahalli police station is liable to be set aside and ordered to be closed. All police records shall be updated accordingly,” the order stated. </p><p>Among other things, KSCPA noted that there was no mention of compliance with the guidelines framed by the high court. “Similarly, the police have not provided any documents or records supporting the initiation of the rowdy-sheet. Due to the non-disclosure of relevant materials by both parties, it is not possible to assess the credibility or legality of opening the rowdy-sheet,” the order said. </p><p><strong>Notorious rowdies</strong></p><p>Sunil is linked with at least over a dozen cases, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, dacoity, and theft. A controversy had erupted in 2022 when Sunil was seen sharing the stage with some BJP leaders, including MPs P C Mohan and Tejasvi Surya, in Bengaluru South district, then known as Ramanagara. </p><p>Sunil rose to power following the murder of Bekkinakannu Rajendra, who was hacked to death in November 2003. Sunil was one of the prime suspects in the murder. Rohit, is one of Sunil’s close associates and is said to be equally notorious. He has been linked with murders and supari killings or contract killings.</p>