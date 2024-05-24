CM Siddaramaiah asks DCs to test water quality before supplying it for public use

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has told the district administrations to carry out water testing daily to keep check on the outbreak of waterborne diseases and cholera in the state.
The chief minister’s instructions came in the wake of a man dying due to the consumption of contaminated water in his home district Mysuru and the outbreak of cholera in two villages in his Varuna constituency and the Chamundeshwari segment of the district.
After a meeting with the deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers (CEOs) through a video conference at his home office Krishna, Siddaramaiah said that it is the responsibility of the district administration to provide safe drinking water to the people.
He said the deputy commissioners (DCs) must take necessary measures to carry out water testing daily to prevent the recurrence of such instances.
The chief minister said, “Irrespective of the size of a village or Haadi, every day potable water’s quality must be examined before supplying it for people’s consumption across the state. The district administrations must monitor this regularly.”
He said that district administrations and the officials concerned would be responsible in case of lapses. They would be suspended immediately if any new such cases were reported from anywhere in the state, he warned.
Referring to the Mysuru incident, the chief minister asserted that it was a “grave mistake” on the part of engineers not to conduct water quality tests before releasing it for consumption due to which a youth lost his life. “I hold our errant officials responsible for the death of a man in Mysuru (district),” he said.
Siddaramaiah said district incharge Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa has been deputed to take stock of the situation.
“I have also spoken to the officials there and they informed me that 40 people have fallen ill due to the consumption of contaminated water. They were given treatment and all are out of danger now,” he explained.
Siddaramaiah claimed that Rs 826 crore is available with the DCs and tahsildars and there should not be any problem with supplying drinking water and fodder for the cattle. New borewells could also be sunk to supply water to the villages, if necessary, he said.
Published 23 May 2024, 21:06 IST