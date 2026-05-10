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CM chair ‘stable’: Shivakumar amid PM Modi’s criticism of Congress in Karnataka

The prime minister attacked the party by labeling it as a "parasite party."
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 14:22 IST
BJPCongressNarendra ModiD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsKarantaka News

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