<p>Raichur (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Sunday categorically refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on internal power struggles in Karnataka saying, 'all chairs are stable.'</p><p>Narendra Modi's remark comes amid the ongoing 'power tussle' in the state with ministers reportedly visiting Delhi to meet the Congress high command on this matter, where the prime minister claimed that the CM’s chair in Karnataka was “wobbling.” </p><p>Addressing the media at Lingasagur, Raichur, DK Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, retorted to his claim stating, “No chairs are wobbling in Karnataka. All chairs are stable. I don’t know what the PM is referring to.” </p>.'Congress only knows how to betray people': PM Modi attacks party over its internal conflicts in Karnataka .<p>The prime minister, today, was in Bengaluru to participate in the celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.</p><p>Speaking to the BJP workers in the city, Modi on Sunday accused the Congress government in the state of “failing to provide good governance due to internal power struggles in Karnataka and of betraying the people.”</p><p>The prime minister attacked the party by labeling it as a "parasite party."</p><p>“For the past three years in Karnataka, instead of resolving people’s problems, most of the government’s time has been spent on addressing internal conflicts.”</p><p>According to reports, when the Congress high command selected Siddaramaiah as CM in 2023 Assembly elections, there was an informal understanding that Shivakumar would take over after the government reached its halfway point. However, the party leadership has not publicly confirmed any such arrangement.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>