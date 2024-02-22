CM Siddaramaiah cuts short speech in Council amid disruptions by Opposition

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah abruptly stopped his reply to the Governor’s speech, in the Council on Wednesday.
He refused to answer the questions posed by the Opposition, resulting in the BJP and JD(S) members walking out of the House.
Siddaramaiah continued to attack the central government over devolution of taxes and not releasing drought relief funds.
He even took the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which annoyed BJP members.
During his two-and-a-half hours response, the House saw disruptions, with BJP members objecting to dragging the PM’s name.
BJP members termed the chief minister’s reply as election speech.
“No chief minister in the past had blamed prime minister on the floor of the House. It was more than an election speech,” said leader of the Opposition Kota Srinivas Poojary.
‘Irresponsible behaviour’
Disappointed with the behaviour of the Opposition members, who continued to disrupt the CM’s speech, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said, “In the 44 years of my life in the Council, I have never seen such irresponsible behaviour.”
The chief minister asked the BJP leaders to lead a delegation to Delhi to get the state’s rightful share of taxes and other funds.
When Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, he had argued that half of the taxes collected from Gujarat should be returned to the state by the Centre.
‘Give 50 per cent of taxes’
“We are also asking for 50 per cent of the total taxes,” Siddaramaiah said.
BJP members countered saying, despite the demand by Modi, the then UPA government at the Centre did not oblige.
The chief minister expressed confidence that the Congress would win 20 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka.
Citing the victory of the Congress candidate in the byelection to the Council from the Bangalore Teachers’ constituency, Siddaramaiah said, “We will not lie like BJP and say we will win all 28 seats. We are confident of winning 20 seats”.
