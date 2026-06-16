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Homeindiakarnataka

CM D K Shivakumar endorses demand for final notification to bifurcate Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation

Leaders of the Dharwad Separate Corporation Struggle Committee expressed confidence that the proposed Dharwad Mahanagar Palike could formally come into existence within a fortnight.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 01:08 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 01:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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