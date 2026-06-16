CM D K Shivakumar endorses demand for final notification to bifurcate Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation

<p>Dharwad: The decades-old demand for bifurcation of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and creation of a separate municipal corporation for Dharwad appears to be nearing fruition, with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday, endorsing the issuance of the final notification.</p>.<p>Leaders of the Dharwad Separate Corporation Struggle Committee expressed confidence that the proposed Dharwad Mahanagar Palike could formally come into existence within a fortnight. However, they clarified that elections to the new civic body may not be held immediately as the term of the existing HDMC council cannot be curtailed and will continue until its scheduled expiry in 2028.</p>.Karnataka’s first waste-to-charcoal plant in Hubballi-Dharwad completes trial run.<p>A delegation led by Dharwad High Court Bar Association president and social activist B D Hiremath, former education commissioner Venkatesh Machanoor, JD(S) leader Gururaj Hunasimarad and others met the chief minister in Bengaluru and apprised him of the developments related to the long-pending demand.</p>.<p>Hiremath said the movement for a separate corporation gained momentum in 2023 and achieved a major breakthrough in December 2024 when the state government approved the proposal to bifurcate HDMC. Subsequently, a Bill seeking the Governor's assent was forwarded in April 2025.</p>.<p>However, the Bill remained pending for over a year, triggering renewed protests in Dharwad, including an indefinite dharna and relay hunger strike by members of the struggle committee.</p>.<p>According to Hiremath, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad and former district in-charge minister Santosh Lad later met the Governor and urged him to approve the proposal. The Governor subsequently granted in-principle assent but stipulated that the bifurcation should be implemented only after the completion of the current municipal body's tenure and the national digital census.</p>.<p>The Bill was thereafter returned to the state government for issuance of the final notification.</p>.<p>Hiremath said the delegation had also met Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who responded positively to the demand.</p>.<p>Responding favourably to the delegation's request, Shivakumar assured them that the legal team and senior officials of the Urban Development Department would examine the Governor's observations and address any legal hurdles to facilitate issuance of the final notification within a fortnight.</p>.<p>'Much-needed attention'</p>.<p>Social activist B D Hiremath maintained that Dharwad's demand for a separate corporation stemmed from the alleged neglect of the city in allocation of development funds by the HDMC. Dharwad, which has emerged as a major educational centre with several institutes of national importance and a growing industrial base, requires focused civic administration to sustain its expansion, he added.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - 'Much-needed attention'\nSocial activist B D Hiremath maintained that Dharwad's demand for a separate corporation stemmed from the alleged neglect of the city in allocation of development funds by the HDMC. Dharwad which has emerged as a major educational centre with several institutes of national importance and a growing industrial base requires focused civic administration to sustain its expansion he added.</p>