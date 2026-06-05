CM D K Shivakumar flags misuse of guarantee schemes, hints at relook

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday cited instances of misuse of the guarantee schemes, like Gruha Jyothi, for commercial purposes, and hinted at a relook at flagship schemes.</p>.<p>However, Shivakumar clarified that this would not be a revision.</p>.<p>“We are not revising it. There are some discrepancies in the mobile numbers and details of the beneficiaries. In the Gruha Jyothi scheme, some persons are obtaining 200 units of free electricity under the guise of domestic use but then using it for commercial purposes. There are 1.64 crore beneficiaries and if eligible persons take the benefits, we don’t have an issue. But we do need details about the beneficiaries, right?,” he told a press conference.</p>.Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar announces new secretariats for people's grievances, NRIs.<p>Noting that there were instances where a single person had five meters in his name, Shivakumar said the government must know how many of them are from Karnataka and how many are not.</p>.<p>“Some people have obtained Gruha Lakshmi funds (Rs 2,000 per month provided to women heads of households) and there have been discrepancies to the tune of Rs 120 crore. Accurate data on this is needed, right?”</p>.<p>Even before becoming the chief minister, Shivakumar had flagged concerns about over Rs 100 crore being given to ineligible persons. Even earlier, in October 2024, Shivakumar had claimed that some women had volunteered to pay the bus ticket fare, and that some changes may be needed. However, after backlash, he had to later clarify that he had not referred to a revision or anything.</p>.<p>Since 2023, Karnataka has spent over Rs 1.3 lakh crore on the guarantee schemes. In 2026-27 alone, the government has set aside over Rs 51,000 crore for guarantees.</p>.<p>Bureaucrats and other experts have suggested that a relook at the guarantees, such as imposing income caps, could help to streamline the scheme and ensure that affluent and well-to-do persons do not get the benefits.</p>