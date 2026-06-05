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Homeindiakarnataka

CM D K Shivakumar flags misuse of guarantee schemes, hints at relook

However, Shivakumar clarified that this would not be a revision.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 01:07 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 01:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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