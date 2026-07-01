CM D K Shivakumar pledges to free Karnataka of drugs by 2028

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday pledged to make Karnataka drugs-free by 2028. </p>.<p>He was speaking after launching two new campaigns to combat drug abuse at Kanteerava stadium here. </p>.<p>"If the public and parents can give information — which will be kept confidential — they will be incentivised by the police department. In the last three years, under the guidance of the then home minister G Parameshwara, drugs worth Rs 89 crore were destroyed," he said. </p>.<p>Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge kick-started 'Operation RISE (R: Refuse, I: Inform, S: Support and E: Empower)' and 'Beda Bro' (No Bro) to combat narcotics peddling and substance abuse and raise awareness during the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking event. </p>.<p>"The initiatives will address the menace of narcotics through a holistic, whole-of-government approach,” as per a statement. </p>.<p>The state police will also destroy 4,276.405 kg of seized narcotic substances worth Rs 97.9 crore after obtaining the necessary permissions from the courts concerned. </p>.<p>"The Beda Bro campaign is a targeted awareness initiative that engages young people in preventing substance abuse through education and community participation. Using simple, relatable and youth-friendly messaging, it raises awareness about physical, mental, social and legal consequences of drug abuse while encouraging informed decision-making and resistance to peer pressure. It encourages people, especially youth, to refuse drugs and make healthy lifestyle choices," the statement said. </p>.<p>Operation RISE, on the other hand, focuses on creating awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse through public campaigns, educational programmes and community outreach, while also promoting access to counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services for individuals affected by addiction. </p>.<p>"It adopts a multi-stakeholder approach by bringing together departments such as police, revenue, transport, higher education, medical education, health and the drugs controller. These departments work in coordination to strengthen enforcement, monitor illegal drug activities, spread awareness and support rehabilitation efforts," the statement said.</p>