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Homeindiakarnataka

CM D K Shivakumar pledges to free Karnataka of drugs by 2028

He was speaking after launching two new campaigns to combat drug abuse at Kanteerava stadium here.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 21:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK ShivakumarDrugs

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