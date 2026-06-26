Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM D K Shivakumar sets 6-month deadline to fill 72,000 vacant government posts

Shivakumar has appointed Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Development Commissioner Uma Mahadevan to oversee the recruitment process in 17 departments.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 21:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Additional CS Gaurav Gupta tasked with 34 departments. 
Additional CS Gaurav Gupta tasked with 34 departments. 
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 21:56 IST
Karnataka NewsD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us