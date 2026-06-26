CM D K Shivakumar sets 6-month deadline to fill 72,000 vacant government posts

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has set a six-month deadline to fill 72,186 vacant government posts, appointing two senior bureaucrats to oversee the recruitment process.</p>.<p>Shivakumar has appointed Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Development Commissioner Uma Mahadevan to oversee the recruitment process in 17 departments. Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta has been tasked with 34 departments.</p>.<p>The government has ordered that the recruitment notification be issued in two months, the recruitment exams held in four months and the entire process finished in six months. The order was issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), which reports directly to Shivakumar.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to fill vacant posts in state human rights commissions.<p>Direct recruitment will be done to departments like school education, agriculture, rural development & panchayat raj, home, cooperation, social welfare, revenue, labour, public works, forest, health and so on.</p>.<p>This signals Shivakumar’s focus on jobs. He has already announced a employment exchange for private sector jobs. “While we promote job growth in the private sector, the low-hanging fruit is government jobs, which need to be filled up on a fast-track basis,” CM’s Financial Advisor L K Atheeq said.</p>.<p>In the 2026-27 Budget, the government said the process of filling up 56,432 posts was on. Due to delays caused in finalising internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, the government has granted a one-time relaxation of five years in the upper age limit. The 72,186 posts that will be filled up in six months include 56,432 vacancies.</p>.<p>The Congress government is under pressure to fill up vacancies.</p>.<p>In its 2023 election manifesto, Congress had promised to fill up all government vacancies in one year. </p>.<p>Between 2023 and 2025, the government managed to fill up only 8,157 posts through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The government is also planning a recruitment calendar in order to streamline hiring and give job aspirants a sense of certainty. </p>.<p>It is imminent for the government to hire, given that 86,398 of its employees are set to retire over the next five years. But recruitment also means higher expenditure on salaries and pensions. In the 2026-27 fiscal, the government is expected to incur an expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore on salaries and pensions. This is a 38% increase from Rs 96,166 crore the government spent to pay salaries and pensions in 2023-24. </p>.<p>By 2029-30, expenditure on salaries and pensions is projected to rise to Rs 1.65 lakh crore.</p>