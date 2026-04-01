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Karnataka CM dares Vijayendra for open debate on budget

Siddaramaiah termed Vijayendra’s demand for a white paper on the state’s financial condition as a reflection of his 'lack of understanding of economics and administrative experience'.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:39 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahB Y Vijayendra

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