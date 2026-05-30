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Homeindiakarnataka

CM-designate D K Shivakumar may have to navigate fiscal, political minefield

A Vokkaliga strongman, Shivakumar is still not the undisputed leader of his community.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 21:31 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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