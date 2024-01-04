Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara slam BJP for politicising Hindu activist's arrest

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, on Wednesday, strongly defended the arrest of a Hindu activist in Hubballi and slammed the BJP for politicising it.
“All of a sudden they have woken up, panicking due to the positive response to our government’s achievements. They are desperately clinging to the arrest of a crime suspect in Hubballi. BJP leaders need to understand that assigning caste and religious labels to criminals is extremely dangerous,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.
He reminded the BJP of the arrest of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa by the Lokayukta police when their government was in power.
“Is that Hubballi crime suspect a greater Hindu or devotee of Rama than Yediyurappa? So, was the government at that time anti-Hindu? Why this outcry now?,” he said.
In his post on X, the chief minister listed 26 cases that were reopened by the Hubballi police and the names of 36 persons involved in these cases.
“If a person who commits heinous crimes wraps a saffron shawl around his head and shouts that he is a Hindu, BJP leaders rush to his defence. This is not only a disgrace to the saffron shawl, but also to Hinduism itself. Let the law take its course,” Siddaramaiah said.
Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara sought to know why the BJP did not remember anything about these Ram Bhakts, when the party was in power for almost two full terms.
“This incident is a clear case that when the BJP is in power, they don’t remember anything about Ram Bhakts. They get charged up suddenly, when they are in Opposition,” he said.
The home minister said the man arrested in Hubballi was a hardened criminal as he is booked in 16 cases of petty crimes.
“In some cases, he is out on bail. The BJP labelling him a karsevak is a dangerous precedent,” he said.