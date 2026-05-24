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Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone for cricket stadium at Anekal

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that this was the government’s gift for Bengaluru citizens
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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Taking a fresh guard Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shows his batting skills on the sidelines of laying for new stadium at Anekal on Saturday. 
Taking a fresh guard Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shows his batting skills on the sidelines of laying for new stadium at Anekal on Saturday. 
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Published 23 May 2026, 23:04 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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