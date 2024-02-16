CM’s ‘expunged’ remark causes pandemonium in Council

Bengaluru: Ruckus prevailed in the Council on Thursday with CM Siddaramaiah likening behaviour of BJP lawmakers to goons, leading to pandemonium.
He was replying to a question by U B Venkatesh (Cong) on tax devolution. When CM took more time for reply, BJP's Rudre Gowda sought to intervene. This angered CM, who asked Gowda to sit. This spiralled into a row, prompting BJP to stage walkout.
BJP members raised objection before Chairman Basavaraj Horatti for giving more time for CM. Leader of Opposition Kota Srinivas Poojary asked Chairman, "how CM was given more time when time for each question (reply) is 4-5 minutes." Poojary was joined by BJP members. Congress members defended CM.
When BJP members raised an objection, he said he was not afraid of goon-like behaviour, for which he used a word that was later expunged.
In reply, CM was sharing data and details on how Centre was discriminating against Karnataka in fund devolution. "The special grants promised to Karnataka under 15th Finance Commission of around 11,500 crore were denied. Not a single rupee of Rs 5,300 crore set aside by Centre for Upper Bhadra Project in 2023-24 Budget was released," he said.
The CM continued to give his reply despite the objection, even as BJP and a few JD(S) lawmakers screamed 'Bhashana Beda' (no speech). This angered the CM and he used the words " Chi Thoo" and "Shame on BJP." Horatti was forced to adjourn the House for a few minutes.
When House resumed, BJP and JD(S) members demanded apology from CM. As CM refused to apologise, BJP members and some JD(S) members walked out screaming 'Goonda CM' and 'Goonda Congress government'.