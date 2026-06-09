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Homeindiakarnataka

CM Shivakumar's two-day Delhi visit begins June 10; meeting with high command, PM Modi on priority

On day 1, he would meet top Congress leadership including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 16:54 IST
CongressIndiaKarnatakaNarendra ModiD K Shivakumar

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