CM Shivakumar's two-day Delhi visit begins June 10; meeting with high command, PM Modi on priority

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> will be visiting Delhi on Wednesday on a two-day tour, marking his first visit to the national capital after becoming the Karnataka Chief Minister. </p><p>As per his itinerary, he would meet top Congress leadership including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal on his first day. Meeting with top leaders is just courtesy and no discussion on cabinet expansion will take place, a source close to the CM said. </p><p>He also plans to visit Indira Bhavan, Congress headquarters here and meet party office bearers as courtesy. He is also scheduled to visit offices of All India Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI as well. </p><p>Shivakumar, who always says Congress head office is like temple to him, wanted to begin his Delhi tour with visiting party offices, sources close to him said. </p>.No end to D K Shivakumar trouble? Krishna Byre Gowda yet to take charge as clarity eludes Bengaluru development portfolio.<p>The Vokkaliga leader, who got the CM post after his persistent pressure on the party high command to remove the then CM Siddaramaiah as per power sharing understanding, always claimed that he is a loyal Congress man and his first priority is party than power. </p><p>By visiting AICC headquarters and other sister organisations offices, Shivakumar intends to prove his devotion to the party. Later in the evening he would hold dinner meeting senior IAS officers from Karnataka cadre serving in Delhi. </p><p>On Thursday, the CM would attend a Niti Ayog Governing Council meeting chaired By Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p>