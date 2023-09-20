CM should answer on more deputies, says Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must respond to the demand made by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on creating three more deputy chief ministerial positions. “It was the CM who appointed me. Let the CM answer this,” Shivakumar told reporters on Monday.
Asked why Rajanna proposed three more Deputy CMs keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind, Shivakumar said: “You should ask the CM. We’re all working under the CM.” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday tossed the ball to the Congress high command’s court on appointing more deputies.
Shivakumar lost his cool when asked if this was a result of “camp war” within the Congress. “Camp? In my entire career, I’ve never supported any camp. I don’t need a camp. I could have formed a camp during S Banrappa’s or S M Krishna’s time. I have only one camp and that’s the Congress camp,” he said.