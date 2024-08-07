CM Siddaramaiah should own moral responsibility, quit: Vijayendra

Maddur (Mandya dist), DHNS: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must resign, owning moral responsibility for the alleged scams reported in his government.
The ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra, taken out by the BJP-JD(S) alliance against the alleged scams in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Corporation scam, on its fourth day entered Nidaghatta, in Maddur taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday morning.
Speaking at a meeting as part of the padayatra, he said, “Siddaramaiah himself has admitted to the scam in Valmiki ST Development Corporation. He has indulged in corruption by getting allotted 14 MUDA sites in his wife’s name,” he said.
“The government has borrowed Rs 1.95 lakh crore in loans since it came to power. The corrupt government should be rooted out,” Vijayendra said.
JD(S) youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy sought to know how can the government divert funds earmarked for welfare of backward communities to other schemes? “Let the government write a letter to Tamil Nadu government, who are their INDI alliance partners, not to raise objections to Mekedatu project. Kumaraswamy himself will take steps to get approval for the project in 15 days,” he assured.
Nikhil warned that the protests would be intensified, if Siddaramaiah does not resign. More than 20,000 BJP and JD(S) workers from across Karnataka are participating in the padayatra, he said.
Published 06 August 2024, 22:19 IST