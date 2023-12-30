CM Siddaramaiah appeasing Muslims for LS polls, says Ashoka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday charged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of “Muslim appeasement” for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Ashoka was reacting to Siddaramaiah’s directive to officials on preparing an action plan worth Rs 1,000 crore for the development of minority-dominated localities or colonies.
“The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is showering one gift after another upon minorities. This is at a time when more than 500 farmers have died by suicide in the last seven months. This government lacks the capacity to financially help farmers, but wants to provide money for minority colonies,” Ashoka said.
Recalling Siddaramaiah’s earlier promise that he would increase the budgetary allocation for minorities to Rs 10,000 crore, Ashoka said: “Now, he has announced Rs 1,000 crore for minority colonies. That’s a total of Rs 11,000 crore. Siddaramaiah is doing Muslim appeasement for the sake of votes in the Lok Sabha polls.”
Ashoka asked the government why it was not spending on developing Hindu colonies. “Are Hindus second-rate citizens?” he said.
The former deputy chief minister pointed out that the government is yet to fulfil its promise of giving Rs 2,000 to every drought-hit farmer. “The Congress government, which is reluctant to give Rs 2,000 to drought-affected farmers, is giving Rs 1,000 crore to appease the minorities,” Ashoka said.
‘Madhu Bangarappa must resign’
Ashoka demanded the resignation of Minister for School Education & Literacy Madhu Bangarappa following his conviction in a cheque bounce case. “If this is the fate of the education minister...it's a case of cheating. Despite the court order, the CM is not seeking Madhu's resignation. This shows that the government wants to loot. Madhu has no moral right to continue in office. He must resign," Ashoka said.