CM Siddaramaiah appeasing Muslims for LS polls, says Ashoka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday charged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of “Muslim appeasement” for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ashoka was reacting to Siddaramaiah’s directive to officials on preparing an action plan worth Rs 1,000 crore for the development of minority-dominated localities or colonies.

“The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is showering one gift after another upon minorities. This is at a time when more than 500 farmers have died by suicide in the last seven months. This government lacks the capacity to financially help farmers, but wants to provide money for minority colonies,” Ashoka said.