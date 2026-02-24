Menu
CM Siddaramaiah assures justice in Shivamogga teen's murder case; 7 minors held so far

Siddaramaiah assured justice to the bereaved family and said all necessary steps would be taken to secure strict punishment for the accused.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 16:24 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 16:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeshivamoggaSiddaramaiah

