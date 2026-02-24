<p>Shivamogga: A 16-year-old boy was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-slcc-student-killed-while-trying-to-stop-classmates-fight-in-shivamogga-3909900">murdered </a>outside a government school in Sulaebailu on Tuesday, sparking tension in the area, police said.</p><p>Following the incident, a large police force was deployed in the city.</p><p>Condemning the killing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured justice to the bereaved family and said all necessary steps would be taken to secure strict punishment for the accused.</p><p>He added that the government would provide Rs 15 lakh in compensation to the deceased student's parents.</p><p>The victim, Sanketh (16), an SSLC student of Government High School at Uragadooru, on Monday, had attended a special class ahead of examinations, police said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Nikhil B told reporters that Sanketh intervened in an argument outside the school involving a group of boys who were discussing a cricket match.</p><p>"Some of the boys, known to him and who had earlier studied at the same school, were involved. They hit him with their hands. Sanketh collapsed immediately, and by the time he was taken to the hospital, he had died," the SP said.</p><p>"He was struck near the chest, which caused him to collapse on the spot," he added.</p><p>All seven minors involved in the incident have been taken into custody.</p><p>On the possible motive, the SP said the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.</p><p>"We do not have complete information yet. Once a detailed inquiry is conducted, we will know. Some suggest it may have been over a trivial matter, but this cannot be confirmed at this stage," he said.</p><p>The incident took on a communal undertone, prompting authorities to deploy heavy police reinforcements across the city to maintain order.</p><p>BJP MLA from Shivamogga, S N Channabasappa, visited the hospital. The family of the deceased also staged a protest outside their residence seeking justice.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to the public not to heed provocations and to maintain peace. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order or exploit the situation.</p><p>"We stand firmly with the bereaved family and will ensure that every individual involved in this heinous crime is brought to justice through due process of law. All necessary steps will be taken to secure strict punishment for the accused," he said in a post on 'X'.</p><p>The CM said it was deeply disturbing that the perpetrators were young boys. "Children who should be focusing on education and shaping their future have instead fallen prey to harmful influences and engaged in unlawful acts. This is both tragic and alarming," he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah has directed the police to take stringent action and ensure the law deals firmly with the perpetrators. "Whatever the motive, and whoever is responsible, I have directed the police to take decisive action. This must serve as a deterrent so that anyone contemplating similar acts in the future will think twice," he said.</p><p>Noting the dangers of growing hatred and criminal tendencies among youth, the CM advised parents to closely monitor their children's activities and guide them if they stray. He also urged school authorities to remain vigilant, prevent unlawful activity in and around campuses, and seek police assistance when necessary.</p>.Delhi teen dies after getting his neck broken in cricket brawl; Family alleges police apathy.<p>"To support the grieving family, the government will provide Rs 15 lakh in compensation to the deceased student's parents. All those involved have already been arrested. I assure the family that a fair and impartial investigation will be conducted and that the maximum punishment under the law will be pursued," he added.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra condemned the murder, calling it a brutal incident. Criticising the Congress government, he cited similar recent incidents in Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, and Yellapur, including the stone pelting during the Shivaji Jayanti procession and the murder of a Dalit woman in Yellapur.</p><p>"Despite these incidents, questions remain about whether the Home Minister (G Parameshwara) is effectively in charge. He gives routine answers to every query," he said.</p><p>"A tense atmosphere has developed in Shivamogga. The state government must act promptly. Whoever the killers are-of any caste or religion-the law is the same for all. Strict action must be taken without hesitation," he added.</p>