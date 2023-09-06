CM Siddaramaiah calls BJP ‘neech’, asks people not to vote for it in Lok Sabha elections

Explaining the reason behind the Centre backtracking from supplying rice to Karnataka, the chief minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that if free rice is given to the poor people, those states will go bankrupt. We told him that we will implement the five guarantees and we will not let the state go bankrupt.” The CM also explained that out of the five poll guarantees, four have been implemented in the state. They are 'Shakti' offering free bus rides to women in non-luxury government buses, 'Gruha Lakshmi' providing Rs 2,000 to the women head of families, 'Gruha Jyothi' promising up to 200 units of free electricity to each household and 'Anna Bhagya' offering 10 kg rice to BPL families.