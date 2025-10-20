<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday fondly recalled his association with former home minister the late R L Jalappa and attributed "a major share" of his political growth to the veteran. </p><p>"Jalappa had insisted with (former prime minister) H D Deve Gowda that I should be made the chief minister when there were discussions whether (former chief minister) J H Patel or I should become the CM. He had also suggested that I should become the finance minister. Because of this, I have presented 16 Budgets. If I have grown to this extent in politics today, Jalappa has a major role in it," Siddaramaiah said, while speaking at an event to mark the birth centenary of Jalappa (born on October 19, 1925) in Doddaballapur.</p><p>On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated the Jalappa Academy, Jalappa Law University and centenary buildings and laid the foundation stone for the Devaraj Urs residential school. He also released the book, 'Hrudayavantha R L Jalappa Jeevana Patha'.</p><p>Describing Jalappa as an adept administrator, Siddaramaiah said the veteran left a mark in every position he occupied.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah’s Vachana University promise raises questions over Karnataka’s struggling public universities.<p>"Jalappa is as much responsible as Rachaiah for me becoming a minister for the first time. Jalappa had foresight about the growth of the backward classes. Thus, he established a medical college".</p>.<p>He called the veteran a hearty man who dedicated his life for social justice. He used to give utmost importance to farmers and agriculture, the CM added.</p>.<p>Jalappa was a prominent figure in Karnataka politics. He left the Congress with former chief minister Devaraj Urs in 1979 and was with Urs in Karnataka Kranti Ranga. He later joined the Janata Party, switched to Janata Dal and finally returned to Congress in 1998. </p>