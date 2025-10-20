Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah credits late R L Jalappa for 'major share' of his political growth

On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated the Jalappa Academy, Jalappa Law University and centenary buildings and laid the foundation stone for the Devaraj Urs residential school.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 21:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 21:42 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us