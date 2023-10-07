Home
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah declares Mysuru as single use plastic free

He was speaking at the valedictory event of '69th Wildlife week-2023' hosted by Department of Forest, Ecology and Climate change at the Auditorium of Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru on Saturday.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 15:41 IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Mysuru as single-use plastic free city.

 CM Siddaramaiah said, "Mysore being a major cultural and tourism centre, it is important to keep it plastic free. Plastic will cause environmental pollution, have negative impact on health of animals and people.  People of Mysuru and surrounding places should cooperate and use alternatives for plastic," he said.  

(Published 07 October 2023, 15:41 IST)
