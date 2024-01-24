CM Siddaramaiah directs education minister to organise essay contest on Gandhi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa to organise an essay competition for school and college students on chalking out solution for 21st century problems through Mahatma Gandhi’s principles.
In a note to the minister, the chief minister said that in the era of artificial intelligence the incidents of cruelty among mankind are also increasing. Several scientists including Stephen Hawking have expressed concern over this. The survival of even the local/regional languages is at stake as the large languages are swallowing them.
“Any society or community losing its language is nothing but losing their existence,” stated the chief minister. He however said that Gandhian thoughts offer solution for most of the problems.
“Except the SSLC and PUC 2 students who are preparing for their Board exams, the essay competition should be conducted for students above class 6 and up to PhD. This will also help students understand the life and practice of Gandhiji,” he said in the letter.
Siddaramaiah also directed the minister to institute an attractive prize for the winners at all the levels and appreciation certificate for all the participants.
He has directed the minister to plan and organise the competition by the end of January.