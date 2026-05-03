<p>Bengaluru: Disinvestment in state public sector undertakings, especially the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL), to allow private sector participation was discussed at a review meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had with top secretaries on Saturday.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> met additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to review budget implementation and administrative delays. </p>.<p>The disinvestment proposal for PSUs was sent to the Cabinet 10 months ago, but no decision has been made, Siddaramaiah was told. </p>.<p>Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Gaurav Gupta told the meeting that a report is being prepared on what other states have done.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah warns of possible rainfall dip, stresses uninterrupted drinking water supply.<p>“The matter has been brought to the notice of the (energy) minister and a decision is pending,” Gupta said. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah intervened and asked why no discussion has been held on the issue. </p>.<p>In the 2025-26 Budget, Siddaramaiah announced the creation of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) at KPTCL to raise Rs 5,000 crore.</p>.<p>This is still awaiting government approval.</p>.<p>The state is exploring InvITs for power transmission projects, allowing it to raise funds from private investors while maintaining long-term state control over the assets. </p>.<p>The government is under pressure to find newer resource avenues and is actively considering asset monetisation among other resource mobilisation measures. </p>.<p>The Public-Private Partnership Policy (2025) targets 15 key sectors, including energy and transport, to generate revenue by leasing underutilised state land and buildings to private participants for upfront or periodic payments. </p>.<p>The chief mminister pushed departments to speed up execution of Budget announcements and said, “The Budget has 565 announcements, including 218 new ones. So far, GOs have been issued for only five. If all orders are not issued within May, the secretaries concerned would be held responsible.”</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said reservation in contracts up to Rs 2 crore for SC/ST contractors must not be bypassed by bundling works into packages. All projects must finish on schedule to avoid cost escalation. </p>.<p>With rainfall likely to be 5 per cent below normal this year, district in-charge secretaries must monitor drinking water availability and hold meetings with DCs and ZP CEOs to ensure no disruption, he said.</p>