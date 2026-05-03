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CM Siddaramaiah discusses divestment, questions delays in PSU decision process

Siddaramaiah said reservation in contracts up to Rs 2 crore for SC/ST contractors must not be bypassed by bundling works into packages.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:50 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahPSU

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