<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> launched development works, including the project to fill 110 lakes and ponds at a cost of Rs 523 crore in the taluk on Tuesday.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said, "As per the Nanjundappa Committee Report, Gundlupet is identified as one of the very backward taluks of Karnataka state. Hence, priority has been given to the taluk and development projects have been launched, also due to the efforts of MLA Ganesh Prasad."</p><p>He said the Congress-led government has completed three years in power in the state and has implemented various development works, along with the Guarantee schemes.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah defends 1,000-day record, slams BJP as ‘jealous’ over Congress convention.<p>The Opposition parties, however, have been diverting the people's attention and are spreading false information with political malice. The people should understand this, he said. </p><p><strong>Supports women's quota </strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Congress did not oppose the women's reservation bill, but only opposed the delimitation.</p><p>The BJP is spreading false information. The Congress will never oppose women's reservation. It had brought reservations for women in local bodies, which were opposed by the BJP in the Rajya Sabha, he claimed.</p><p>When the women reservation bill was brought in 2023, the Congress welcomed it. But the BJP said that it cannot be implemented till 2028. Women constitute 50 per cent of the population and they should get a fair reservation, he said.</p><p>"When the guarantee schemes were implemented three years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Karnataka would go bankrupt. But we have shown it is possible, along with development, and Gundlupet is an example. We delivered what we had promised," Siddaramaiah claimed.</p><p>"Our government has spent Rs 1.60 lakh crore for the SC/ST/TSP scheme in the last three years, whereas the BJP government had spent Rs 1.10 lakh in four years," he claimed. </p><p>"The BJP has been dividing society in the name of caste and religion, and never supports the poor. They are anti-Constitution. The Congress has been working for the Dalits, minorities, women, backward communities and all religions and castes," he said.</p><p><strong>Traffic police station</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah announced a traffic police station and funds for the construction of a Kanaka Bhavan at Gundlupet. The primary health centre in Terakanambi has been upgraded into a 30-bed hospital, he added.</p><p>The development works launched on Tuesday will start from Wednesday, he announced.</p>