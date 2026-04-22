Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah launches lake filling project, development works in Karnataka's Gundlupet

He said the Congress-led government has completed three years in power in the state and has implemented various development works, along with the Guarantee schemes.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 00:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 00:28 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahgundlupet

Follow us on :

Follow Us