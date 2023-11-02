CM Siddaramaiah launches year-long celebrations around Karnataka Sambhrama-50

Bengaluru: To commemorate the 50 years of renaming the state as Karnataka, the state government will launch a year-long campaign– 'Karnataka Sambhrama-50, Hesarayithu Karnataka Usiragali Kannada' in Hampi on Thursday, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Speaking at the felicitation event of the Kannada Rajyotsava awardees in the city on Wednesday, the CM said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure the entire state is filled with a festive fervour throughout the year. "Such celebrations should have been held last year as we stepped into the 50th year. But I don't know why the previous government did not take it up. However, it is our duty to celebrate this momentous occasion and we will ensure the entire year is celebrated," Siddaramaiah said.
The year-long campaign will include a 'Ratha yatra' that will be kicked off from Hampi. "This Ratha will travel across the state and reach Bengaluru on October 31 next year and we will hold a grand event on the steps of Vidhana Soudha," said Shivaraj S Thangadagi, Kannada and Culture minister.
At the event, 68 individuals and 10 institutions were awarded the Rajyotsava award.
Justice V Gopal Gowda, retired Supreme Court judge and one of the recipients of the award, lauded the government's welfare schemes. "The Supreme Court has at multiple instances pointed out the need for empowerment of the weaker sections and the welfare schemes, Karnataka has set an example at the national level," he said.
He hit back at the critics of these schemes and hoped that people of the country will in future elect a government committed to social justice.
Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, fresh off the success of Chandrayaan-3 was the star attraction of the evening. Somanath, who delivered his speech in Kannada, dedicated the award to the ISRO staff.
Another recipient, Nijagunanda Swamiji, who was awarded for his social service, advised the government to conduct a campaign on Vachana literature in schools and colleges and urged that the state government should declare 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara as the cultural leader of Karnataka.
"The awards selection this time has been transparent. The award reflects the strength of philosophies of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar," he said.
Responding to his suggestion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will seriously consider launching the Vachana literature campaign. "Our government is firmly in the path of Basaveshwara and Ambedkar," Siddaramaiah said.
Announces construction of Bhuvaneshwari Bhavan
Acknowledging that the 'Kannada Bhavan' in the state was too small, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised to develop a new Kannada Bhavan in the name of Kannada goddess Bhuvaneshwari. This new building will commemorate the golden jubilee of the state being named Karnataka.