CM Siddaramaiah launches year-long celebrations around Karnataka Sambhrama-50

He hit back at the critics of these schemes and hoped that people of the country will in future elect a government committed to social justice.

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, fresh off the success of Chandrayaan-3 was the star attraction of the evening. Somanath, who delivered his speech in Kannada, dedicated the award to the ISRO staff.

Another recipient, Nijagunanda Swamiji, who was awarded for his social service, advised the government to conduct a campaign on Vachana literature in schools and colleges and urged that the state government should declare 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara as the cultural leader of Karnataka.

"The awards selection this time has been transparent. The award reflects the strength of philosophies of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar," he said.

Responding to his suggestion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will seriously consider launching the Vachana literature campaign. "Our government is firmly in the path of Basaveshwara and Ambedkar," Siddaramaiah said.

Announces construction of Bhuvaneshwari Bhavan

Acknowledging that the 'Kannada Bhavan' in the state was too small, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised to develop a new Kannada Bhavan in the name of Kannada goddess Bhuvaneshwari. This new building will commemorate the golden jubilee of the state being named Karnataka.