CM Siddaramaiah offers bagina to river Cauvery at KRS Dam

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and colleagues of the Cabinet, offered bagina to river Cauvery at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Monday, at around 12:20 pm.

The event was scheduled for 11 am. After offering the bagina, the CM took part in the puja for Goddess Cauvery on the premises of the dam.

As the KRS Dam is filled to its maximum capacity, it is a custom for the CM to offer bagina, since D Devaraja Urs was chief minister, in 1979. At 8 am on July 29 (Monday), the inflow at KRS Dam was 57,012 cusec and outflow 33,462 cusec. The water level stood at its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet. The dam and the Brindavan Gardens were decked up for the event.

According to religious scholar Bhanu Prakash Sharma, this is the first time that the bagina is offered at KRS Dam during Ashada month of Chandramana calendar. During the previous years, it used to be offered during Shravana or Bhadrapada months, as the dam used to take time for filling and the Chandramana month used to arrive a bit late. Sharma has been facilitating the offering of bagina by CMs at KRS Dam, since 1989.