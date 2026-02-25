Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah promises to speed up recruitments; blames BJP govt for vacancies

There are around 2.84 lakh vacancies in government offices. If the number of jobs in the state-run boards and corporations is included, this number crosses 4 lakh.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 22:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 22:46 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us