<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was silent over the excise bribery scam as he has a share in the spoils.</p>.<p>“We had demanded a probe into the Excise department scams. But the Congress government has not ordered any probe and is trying to cover it up. It is clear that Siddaramaiah is getting a share (in the bribe) and Rahul Gandhi is getting the money as it (department) has become an ATM for the Congress party. That explains the CM’s silence,” charged Ashoka, during a press meet in Bengaluru, adding that his party would continue protests inside and outside the Assembly.</p>.<p>Ashok dubbed the Siddaramaiah government as a “pauper government” alleging there was no fund to even buy essential medicines in government hospitals.</p>.<p><strong>Medicine shortage</strong></p>.<p>“Only 168 out of 800 essential medicines are available in the hospitals, that is 80% of medicines has run out of stock. There is no antidote for snake bite or dog bite, no painkillers, not even bandages for wounds. Doctors are prescribing medicines outside,” said Ashoka. He said he had raised the issue even during the legislature session.</p>.<p>Ashoka slammed Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and said, “He had assured the House that tenders had been called and stocks would be replenished. Now, he says tenders will be finalised only in March-April. Should people die without medicines till May or June?,” he sought to know.</p>.<p>The BJP leader alleged that surgeries had been cancelled in some hospitals due to a lack of IV fluids and life-saving drugs, and that districts such as Raichur and Kalaburagi were purchasing medicines on loan. “I suspect a 30% cut in health allocations in the previous budget due to five guarantees is to blame. The government is focusing only on excise and commission-earning departments while neglecting public welfare,” he alleged.</p>.<p>The proposed foreign tour of Congress MLAs to Australia and New Zealand is not a study tour but a “junket for political lobbying” alleged Ashoka.</p>