CM Siddaramaiah releases 40 volumes of Kanakadasa’s translated works

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday released 40 translated volumes of the comprehensive literature of 16th-century saint-poet Kanakadasa and unveiled the ‘Kanaka Shilpavana’ (sculpture garden) at Kalagrama. </p>.<p>The event was organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture in association with the Saint Kanakadasa and Tatvapadakaras’ Study Centre. </p>.<p>The chief minister noted that the saint’s works had been translated into 14 different languages, including English, to ensure his message reaches a global audience. He emphasised that Kanakadasa’s philosophy was instrumental in fighting superstition and social imbalances. </p>.<p>Reflecting on his personal connection to the poet’s works, Siddaramaiah recalled studying Nala Charitre during his high school days. “I have always wondered where Kanakadasa drew the strength to compose such profound literature, including over 350 keerthanas,” he said, hailing the poet as a ‘Vishwa Manava’ (universal man). </p>.<p>Kanakadasa’s journey from an ordinary person to a commander (Dandanayaka), then to a saint-poet, is reflected in his four major works: Mohana Tarangini, Haribhaktisara, Ramadhanya Charitre, and Nala Charitre, along with his numerous ‘Mundige’ (riddles) and ‘Keertanas’.” </p>.<p>Just as Basavanna asked ‘Ivanarava, Ivanarava?’ (Who is he? Who is he?), Kanakadasa questioned the concept of caste, asking ‘Kula Kulavendu Hodedadadiru’ (Do not fight over caste; do you even know the origin of your caste?). Even today, we can see that the society envisioned by Basavanna and Kanakadasa is yet to be fully realised. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah also noted that after becoming a legislator, he made it a point to attend Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations for a decade, which he believes contributed to his political growth. </p>.Basavanna's principles should be guiding light in everyone's life: Siddaramaiah .<p><strong>Support for literature</strong></p>.<p>Acknowledging the difficulty of translating Dasa literature, the CM lauded the efforts of the translators and the study centre. He assured that the government would provide additional financial assistance to print more copies if the current 500-copy sets are exhausted.</p>.<p>“Those who forget history cannot create it. Understanding Kanakadasa is essential to rectifying current social issues,” he added. </p>.<p>Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi, RR Nagar MLA Munirathna, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, and former minister HM Revanna were present. KT Chikkanna, coordinator of the Study Centre, and veteran writers such as Marulasiddappa and Ramakrishna also graced the occasion. </p>