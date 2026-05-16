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CM Siddaramaiah releases 40 volumes of Kanakadasa’s translated works

The chief minister noted that the saint’s works had been translated into 14 different languages, including English, to ensure his message reaches a global audience.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:45 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:45 IST
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