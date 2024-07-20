CM Siddaramaiah trying to cover up his fault by accusing BJP: H D Kumaraswamy

Hubballi: Charging that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the previous BJP regime in the state of several scams just to cover up his own fault, Union Steel & Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumarswamy on Saturday asked why the CM had not acted or ordered probes into the alleged scams, despite being CM for a term from 2013 and being in power for over a year now.

"He [Siddaramaiah] is now saying scams took place since 2010 under BJP regime, but why he did not order probe though in power. If a minister was not involved in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam, why his name was mentioned in the deathnote of an officer? CM should not be so irresponsible. Due to its weakness, this government has lost control over officials also," he said.

Why is Siddaramaiah assuming that the ED was trying to bring his name into this scam and why is he afraid, Kumaraswamy asked. He also charged that Siddaramaiah had a direct role in the alleged irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Due to the irregularities under this government, Siddaramaiah has lost his moral standing and is not in a situation to show his face to the public, Kumaraswamy asserted.