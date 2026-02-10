CM Siddaramaiah urged to expedite trial of surrendered Naxals

<p>Bengaluru: A delegation of activists on Monday urged CM Siddaramaiah to expedite the trial and rehabilitation of 8 Naxals who surrendered last year. The delegation included Noor Sridhar, himself a Naxal who surrendered to the state.</p>.<p>The activists sought to draw attention to the plight of the eight Naxals, who continue to languish in jail despite having given up arms. The issue was deliberated upon at a meeting chaired by the CM, at which Home Minister G Parameshwara, the Home Secretary, Director General of Police, CM’s legal advisor and the Advocate General were in attendance. The activists said the High Court had rejected the government’s plea to set up a special court for the Naxals’ speedy trial. They informed the CM that Naxals who surrendered as far back as eight years ago remained incarcerated.</p>.'Karnataka govt to examine and take suitable decision': Siddaramaiah on demand for tribal university in state.<p>“We urged the CM to complete the pending legal processes within three months. He has assured us that the government will consult legal experts, and initiate the process soon,” Sridhar told <em>DH</em>. “Only once the cases in Karnataka are cleared can proceedings begin on cases in Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” added Sridhar.</p>.<p>In Jan 2025, Kotehonda Ravindra (44) of Kigga village in Sringeri surrendered to Chikkamagaluru district administration, while Thombattu Lakshmi aka Lakshmi Poojarthi (41) surrendered to Udupi authorities. On Jan 8 this year, 6 other Naxals – Latha Mundagaru, Vanajakshi Balehole, Sundari Kuthlur, Mareppa Aroli along with K Vasantha from TN and T N Jisha from Kerala – surrendered before the CM following negotiations between Citizens’ Initiative for Peace and the state-appointed committee.</p>.<p>Although these Naxals have to face trial in more than 250 cases, including those registered under Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the state Cabinet can use its discretion to withdraw minor cases to help reintegration into mainstream.</p>.<p>After Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the Anti-Naxal Force in Nov 2024, those Naxals who had surrendered raised concerns about being treated as criminals. They wanted to be treated with respect, besides seeking speedy trials through a special court, no opposition to bail pleas and co-ordination with governments in TN and Kerala on pending cases. They also demanded a judicial inquiry into Gowda’s killing. </p>