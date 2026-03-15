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CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to import LPG from other nations to address shortage

He warned that any interuption in LPG availability could affect daily life as a large number of people depend on eateries for their meals.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGSiddarmaiahGas Cylinder

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