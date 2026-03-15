<p>Bengaluru: Amid reports of LPG shortage in the parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddarmaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, on Sunday, said that he has written to the central government urging it to consider alternative measures, including importing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cooking-gas">cooking gas</a> from other countries, to ensure uninterrupted supply.</p>.<p>The chief minister said that state government has already addressed the matter in the legislative assembly and has taken it up with the centre, emphasising on the need for immediate steps to prevent disruptions in the supply.</p>.<p>According to the PTI report, Siddarmaiah said, “The government has already given replies twice, both in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/legislative-assembly">Legislative Assembly</a> and the Legislative Council. I have also written a letter. Regarding this shortage, I have said that efforts should be made to explore alternatives, such as bringing LPG from other countries to avoid the shortage. Even now, I am urging the central government."</p>.LPG gas cylinder shortage | CM Siddaramaiah seeks Centre’s intervention to solve crisis.<p>He warned that any interuption in LPG availability could affect daily life as a large number of people depend on eateries for their meals.</p>.<p>“There are many people who depend on hotels for food. If hotels stop functioning, it will cause great difficulty and the entire public life will be disrupted,” he said.</p>.<p>Siddarmaiah said Union Petroleum Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hardeep-singh-puri">Hardeep Singh Puri</a> has assured the state government that steps will be taken to ensure there is no disruption in supply.</p>.<p>Reacting to the criticism from Karnataka BJP leaders who claimed similar shortages were not being reported in other states, the chief minister said the Centre should ensure adequate supply to Karnataka as well.</p>.<p>He said, “Let them supply it then. Maybe they are showing a stepmotherly attitude towards Karnataka. Let them supply it to Karnataka. What will we do by keeping it with us?”</p>